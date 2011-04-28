Live rigs revealed: The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon

“You just get the perfect amp. I’ve got four of them and they all sound the same. It’s essentially all the things you like about old Marshalls and Fenders, but without all the high-end and with no squishy bottom end.

"The bass and the trebles are right around nine o’clock and the mid is around 11. A guitar is essentially a mid-frequency instrument, so I boost the mids and it helps me cut through the sound, but it doesn’t get in the way of Alex [Rosamilia, guitar and backing vocals].”