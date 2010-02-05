More

10,000 free sample downloads

By

SampleRadar

SampleRadar

Thanks to the addition of SampleRadar's 316 Parisian-style samples, we're pleased to be able to report that we now have more than 10,000 samples for you to download - and all for free.

In fact, there are now precisely 10,198 loops, hits and multisamples in the database. For a full breakdown of what's on offer, check out the list below, then catch up on any collections that you might have missed.

1. 342 dubstep samples

2. 503 techno samples

3. 360 abstract samples

4. 281 dub samples

5. 357 Prodigy-style samples

6. 328 drum 'n' bass samples

7. 355 breakbeat samples

8. 293 trance samples

9. 462 atmospheric samples

10. 976 classic synth samples

11. 703 grime samples

12. 587 lo-fi samples

13. 400 heavy metal guitar samples

14. 376 free funk samples

15. 1,000 free drum samples

16. 1,007 free criminal damage samples

17. 504 free Balearic bliss samples

18. 502 free '80s samples

19. 546 free retro and degraded samples

20. 316 free Parisian-style samples

Liked this? Now read: The 11 plug-ins you can't live without and The best hardware synths available today