10,000 free sample downloads

Thanks to the addition of SampleRadar's 316 Parisian-style samples, we're pleased to be able to report that we now have more than 10,000 samples for you to download - and all for free.
In fact, there are now precisely 10,198 loops, hits and multisamples in the database. For a full breakdown of what's on offer, check out the list below, then catch up on any collections that you might have missed.
1. 342 dubstep samples
2. 503 techno samples
3. 360 abstract samples
4. 281 dub samples
5. 357 Prodigy-style samples
6. 328 drum 'n' bass samples
7. 355 breakbeat samples
8. 293 trance samples
9. 462 atmospheric samples
10. 976 classic synth samples
11. 703 grime samples
12. 587 lo-fi samples
13. 400 heavy metal guitar samples
14. 376 free funk samples
15. 1,000 free drum samples
16. 1,007 free criminal damage samples
17. 504 free Balearic bliss samples
18. 502 free '80s samples
19. 546 free retro and degraded samples
20. 316 free Parisian-style samples
