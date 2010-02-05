10,000 free sample downloads

SampleRadar

Thanks to the addition of SampleRadar's 316 Parisian-style samples, we're pleased to be able to report that we now have more than 10,000 samples for you to download - and all for free.

In fact, there are now precisely 10,198 loops, hits and multisamples in the database. For a full breakdown of what's on offer, check out the list below, then catch up on any collections that you might have missed.

Liked this? Now read: The 11 plug-ins you can't live without and The best hardware synths available today