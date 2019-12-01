Guitar Center Cyber Monday 2019 deals live: all the best guitar, tech and drums savings

Cyber Monday 2019 is upon us, and that means your chance to save on that oh-so-necessary new music gear you've been endlessly researching has arrived!

As one of the world's largest music gear outlets, Guitar Center always goes big, and they've definitely not disappointed for Cyber Monday 2019, with this 15% voucher code saving across over 20,000 products!

Many of the top Cyber Monday 2019 deals we're posting are already selling out, so we strongly advise you get amongst it!

15% off 20,000+ products

The latest Cyber Monday Guitar Center deals

Guitar Center's Cyber Monday deals are already kicking off. We'll be sharing the very best ones right here, so stay tuned:

Korg Kronos 88: $3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center

With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?

View Deal

Korg Kronos 73: $3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Guitar Center

If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.

View Deal

Korg Kronos 61: $3,099.99 $2,599.99 at Guitar Center

The cheapest, most compact Kronos you can buy, but it has the same great synthesis engine and sequencing features as the larger models. And that $500 saving will make it sound all the sweeter.

View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Candy Red Burst

A versatile Strat at a brilliant price - save $125 on this great Fender all-rounder with an alder body, pau ferro fretboard and HSS pickup for a wide range of tones on tap. View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Blue Burst

An HSS Strat with a stunning Blue Burst finish - save $150 for an incredible Fender deal. This Strat can handle most genres with ease! View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed Les Paul Studio Deluxe Alpine White

A lot of Les Paul goodness to be had here for just $299; Alnico Classic Plus humbuckers, carved mahogany body with rosewood fingerboard, Kluson tuners and LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge.

View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed Les Paul Studio Deluxe Wine Red

Another Les Paul bargain that saves you $99 on an already great price – all the ingredients are here for a superb rock tone.

View Deal

Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949.99

It would be easy to spend four times as much as this on a Martin acoustic guitar, but this budget option looks, feels and sounds impressively close to their most classic instruments.View Deal

Alesis Crimson II: was $1,199, now $949.99

Alesis make some of the best mid-range electronic drum sets around, and the Crimson II is no exception. Your drumming will benefit from real-feel mesh heads, robust hardware and loads of useful tech under the hood of the Crimson II drum module.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

- new Cyber Monday deals every day GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Cyber Monday deals for musicians

- loads of great pre-Cyber Monday deals for musicians Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more

- save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products

- score savings on thousands of products Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment

- make big holiday savings on music equipment MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19

- save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19 Walmart.com - great deals on music gear

- great deals on music gear Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops

- top deals on iPads and laptops Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on

- black Tag tech sale now on PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software

- up to 95% off the latest music-making software Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!

- daily deals, free plugins and more! Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles

When is the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale?

Guitar Center has some great 2019 Cyber season deals.

Despite its name, Guitar Center actually stocks pretty much everything any musician could want, so it's a great place to go if you want to give your studio an overhaul. You might head to the website planning to buy a guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever need: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, electronic drum kits and more.

Cyber Monday is also the time to stock up on those music making essentials and accessories too: guitar strings, tuners, picks and straps are just the start. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Guitar Center will have it.

How can I get ready for Cyber Monday?

The golden rule on when hunting for Cyber Monday music deals is to know what you're looking for. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it. This will save you a lot of time when the Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals start rolling in, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't.

Also make sure you're aware of current prices - that way you'll know how good a deal something really is when you see it reduced on Cyber Monday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.

The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's portfolio of buying guides.