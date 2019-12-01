Guitar Center Cyber Monday 2019 deals live: all the best guitar, tech and drums savings

Cyber Monday 2019 is upon us, and that means your chance to save on that oh-so-necessary new music gear you've been endlessly researching has arrived!
Visit Guitar Center's massive Cyber Monday sale now
As one of the world's largest music gear outlets, Guitar Center always goes big, and they've definitely not disappointed for Cyber Monday 2019, with this 15% voucher code saving across over 20,000 products!
Many of the top Cyber Monday 2019 deals we're posting are already selling out, so we strongly advise you get amongst it!
15% off 20,000+ products
15% off 20,000 PRODUCTS TODAY at Guitar Center
Simply enter the code GIVETHANKS at checkout, and you'll get 15% off all orders!View Deal
- Bookmark the MusicRadar Cyber Monday music deals hub
- Explore Guitar Center's biggest holiday deals
- Christmas, sorted! Check out the best gifts for guitar players
The latest Cyber Monday Guitar Center deals
Guitar Center's Cyber Monday deals are already kicking off. We'll be sharing the very best ones right here, so stay tuned:
Korg Kronos 88:
$3,799.99 $3,299.99 at Guitar Center
With its 88-note hammer action keyboard, the Kronos 88 is perfect for pianists, and its phenomenal synthesis and sequencing capabilities mean that it's ready for anything. And did we mention that you can save $500?
View Deal
Korg Kronos 73:
$3,499.99 $2,999.99 at Guitar Center
If you want a Kronos with a hammer action keyboard but also need something a bit more portable, the 73-note model could be the one to go for. And with $500 off, you'd be advised to go for it now.
View Deal
Korg Kronos 61:
$3,099.99 $2,599.99 at Guitar Center
The cheapest, most compact Kronos you can buy, but it has the same great synthesis engine and sequencing features as the larger models. And that $500 saving will make it sound all the sweeter.
View Deal
Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Candy Red Burst
A versatile Strat at a brilliant price - save $125 on this great Fender all-rounder with an alder body, pau ferro fretboard and HSS pickup for a wide range of tones on tap. View Deal
Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Blue Burst
An HSS Strat with a stunning Blue Burst finish - save $150 for an incredible Fender deal. This Strat can handle most genres with ease! View Deal
Epiphone Ltd Ed Les Paul Studio Deluxe Alpine White
A lot of Les Paul goodness to be had here for just $299; Alnico Classic Plus humbuckers, carved mahogany body with rosewood fingerboard, Kluson tuners and LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge.
View Deal
Epiphone Ltd Ed Les Paul Studio Deluxe Wine Red
Another Les Paul bargain that saves you $99 on an already great price – all the ingredients are here for a superb rock tone.
View Deal
EXPIRED
Get the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro-III for just $299
We can't image a better-appointed Les Paul appearing for this price or less elsewhere in 2019. View Deal
SOLD OUT
Fender Special Edition Deluxe Ash Tele for $549.99
Scratch your Tele itch and save a whopping $150 on this well-spec'd Telecaster in the classic Butterscotch Blonde finish.View Deal
Martin Custom D Classic Mahogany: was $1,199, now $949.99
It would be easy to spend four times as much as this on a Martin acoustic guitar, but this budget option looks, feels and sounds impressively close to their most classic instruments.View Deal
Get a Martin Special 000 X1AE electro acoustic for $499 - save $100
If you're looking for a great starter acoustic or even an upgrade for yourself, this could be a great option.View Deal
Alesis Crimson II: was $1,199, now $949.99
Alesis make some of the best mid-range electronic drum sets around, and the Crimson II is no exception. Your drumming will benefit from real-feel mesh heads, robust hardware and loads of useful tech under the hood of the Crimson II drum module.View Deal
Get a Martin Special Dreadnought X1AE electro acoustic for $499 - save $100
Signature Martin playability is assured with the Richlite fingerboard and both this and the X1AE above are stage-ready thanks to Fishman Sonitone electronics. View Deal
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
- Amazon.com - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day
- GuitarCenter.com - loads of great pre-Cyber Monday deals for musicians
- Sweetwater.com - save up to 74% on gear for guitarists, drummers, DJs & more
- SamAsh.com - score savings on thousands of products
- Zzounds.com - make big holiday savings on music equipment
- MusiciansFriend.com - save up to 15% with code BLACKFRI19
- Walmart.com - great deals on music gear
- Argos.co.uk - top deals on iPads and laptops
- Currys.co.uk - black Tag tech sale now on
- PluginBoutique.com - up to 95% off the latest music-making software
- Waves.com - daily deals, free plugins and more!
- Loopmasters.com - save up to 80% on plugins and bundles
When is the Guitar Center Cyber Monday sale?
Guitar Center has some great 2019 Cyber season deals.
Despite its name, Guitar Center actually stocks pretty much everything any musician could want, so it's a great place to go if you want to give your studio an overhaul. You might head to the website planning to buy a guitar, but the company also sells all the music making products you could ever need: MIDI keyboards, studio monitors, electronic drum kits and more.
Cyber Monday is also the time to stock up on those music making essentials and accessories too: guitar strings, tuners, picks and straps are just the start. If you can make music with it, it's more than likely that Guitar Center will have it.
How can I get ready for Cyber Monday?
The golden rule on when hunting for Cyber Monday music deals is to know what you're looking for. Whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, producer or DJ, think about what you need to improve your music-making life and then start researching it. This will save you a lot of time when the Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals start rolling in, as you'll quickly be able to decide what's relevant to you and what isn't.
Also make sure you're aware of current prices - that way you'll know how good a deal something really is when you see it reduced on Cyber Monday. Some supposed 'savings' aren't everything that they seem.
The good news is that you can easily find out what the best music-making products are by checking out MusicRadar's portfolio of buying guides.
- Our pick of the best audio interfaces for music production
- The best guitar amps for beginners and experts
- The best acoustic guitars right now
- Explore the best electric guitars
- Read more: the best electronic drum sets for all levels and budgets
- These are the best MIDI keyboards you can buy
- The best laptops for music production
- The best iPads for musicians and producers