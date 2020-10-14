Get a mega 80% off the Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom Pro Bundle for Pro Tools this Prime Day

Pro Tools users rejoice! Just when you thought you were missing out this Prime Day, Avid has dropped a mega discount on the Aphex Aural Exciter and Big Bottom Pro Bundle.

The Aphex Aural Exciter is designed to bring out detail, clarity and imaging that elevates your sound without adding level. While the Big Bottom Pro plugin adds deep, powerful low-frequency punch, without the unwanted level boost that comes from adding traditional EQ.

Both plugins have been bundled together and Avid has slashed the price down to just $99 from $495. That's an eye-watering discount of 80%!

