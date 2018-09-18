Epiphone unveils Ltd Ed Slash Firebird

Epiphone has announced the Ltd Ed Slash Firebird, a more affordable version of the Guns N’ Roses legend’s Gibson model, which was announced last September.

Two versions will be available: the Premium Outfit, limited to 100 guitars, and the standard edition, which is limited to 900.

Both feature a AAA flame maple top in Translucent Black finish on three-piece mahogany body, pau ferro fingerboard, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and Sprague Orange Drop capacitors.

You’ll note Slash’s skull and top hat logo appears in red on the pickguard, while his neck boasts a rounded custom Slash profile - the rear of the headstock bears Slash’s Snakepit logo in gold along with his signature, too.

Elsewhere, there’s an Epiphone LockTone ABR Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, Kluson Reissue Firebird banjo-style machineheads with 12:1 ratio, a Switchcraft 1/4 output jack and Epiphone straplocks.

The Premium models will be hand-signed and numbered on the back of the headstock by Slash, and come with a Slash hardcase, custom leather guitar strap and Certificate of Authenticity.

It still feels weird seeing Slash with a Firebird, but we’re digging the stripped-back vibe of this one - it’s also one of the first Epiphone models we can recall featuring a pau ferro fingerboard. Fun fact for you there.

The Premium outfit clocks in at $1,199, while the standard Slash Firebird goes for $899. Visit Epiphone for more.