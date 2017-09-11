Slash unveils signature Gibson Firebird

11 September update: Gibson has now confirmed and announced the release of the official limited-run Slash Firebird signature model, available in Trans White and Trans Black, with an MSRP of $7,699 and $6,199 respectively.

Slash has requested that the new signature models augment the Firebird template with Les Paul features, including Les Paul wiring, two Seymour Duncan Slash APH humbuckers (spaced like their LP equivalents) and a solid figured maple cap. There are two aged nitrocellulose finish options and the Gibson Custom Shop has only produced 25 of each, with the signed Trans White option retailing at a premium.

Original story

15 August: Slash appointed Gibson global brand ambassador. 27 August: signature Slash Anaconda Les Paul announced (it's green). 7 September: Slash Firebird unveiled?

If the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s Facebook page is anything to go by (and let’s face it, it probably is), that’s exactly what’s set to happen.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Slash posted the image above with the caption, “Check out my new Slash signature Firebird models from Gibson Custom, both black and white available this Thursday. #slashnews”

During our sleuthing (read: Googling), we also stumbled across this video of Slash signing Firebirds ready for shipping last month.

Presumably, the models have been in the works for some time, given the top-hatted one’s use of a Firebird for The Seeker during GNR’s 2016 reunion dates.

We’ll have to wait until Thursday for the full specs, but until then, we’ll entertain ourselves with the idea of a daily #slashnews segment, as Slash reads the latest nuclear developments, punctuated by sweet pentatonic wah licks. Hoho.

