Gibson dubs Slash global brand ambassador

Gibson has appointed hard-rock top-hatter Slash as its first ever global brand ambassador.

Excitingly, the new role means the Guns N’ Roses guitarist will be directly involved in developing a series of new products with Epiphone, Gibson and Gibson Custom, besides bolstering his LinkedIn profile.

“It's an honour to be Gibson's first Global Brand Ambassador,” says Slash.

“I've been working with Gibson since the early days of my professional career and playing Gibson guitars since before that. I'm proud of the creative relationship we've developed over the years.”

Details on the new models are set to be announced at a later date. Guess we need to have a little… Patience.