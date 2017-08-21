Gibson unveils the Anaconda, “the ultimate Custom Slash Les Paul”

Well, that was quick. Less than a week after being appointed global brand ambassador for Gibson, Slash has released his first model with the Custom Shop: the Anaconda Burst Les Paul.

So-called because of its exclusive Anaconda Burst finish (Slash likes snakes, don’t ’cha know), the guitar also features a 1950s Les Paul construction, Slash’s custom neck profile, signature Seymour Duncan humbuckers and Sprague Orange Drop capacitors.

Both Flame Top and Plain Top models will be available signed by the Guns N' Roses guitarist, but unsigned Plain Tops will also be available.

Of course, that all comes at a price… $7,999 to be exact. You couldn’t be mine, then.

