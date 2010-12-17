The best drum gear of 2010: sets, ekits, cymbals, snares and more

It’s been an interesting year in the world of drum gear. Marshall, a brand synonymous with guitar amplification, moved in to the percussion market. Electronic drums have become more affordable, accessible and inventive than ever. And the innovations of previous years are now common place, only to be replaced by new materials and techniques to wow us further.

So compiling the very best drum gear releases of 2010 has been a challenge, to say the least. The choice of products and brands (particularly boutique-style craftsmen popping up all over the place to challenge the big boys at their own game) has grown immeasurably… but we persevered. And with a lot of help from the experts at Rhythm magazine, these are the results.

We’ll kick things off, as usual, with the big one: best acoustic kit of 2010…