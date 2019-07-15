Prime Day deal: Get Fender’s superb PM-TE travel acoustic guitar for nearly half-price

If you’re in the market for a new acoustic guitar, Musician’s Friend has a bargain for you, with a hefty discount on the Fender PM-TE Travel.

This electro-acoustic has had a whopping $330 axed off the asking price, bringing it down to $369 from $699 - that’s a 47% saving!

Not only does the PM-TE make a great guitar for players on the move, its short-scale (23.5”) travel body style makes it a comfortable acoustic for beginners, too.

It’s also got an impressive sound, owing to a solid Sitka spruce top and solid mahogany back and sides, plus a Fender- and Fishman-designed preamp - there’s even a hardcase thrown in to boot.

Looking for a great deal on a new acoustic guitar? With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it could be worth waiting to see what the best Black Friday guitar deals deliver.