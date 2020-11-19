Black Friday has come early at Native Instruments with its massive 50% off Cyber Season sale

With Black Friday just over a week away - it feels like it comes round earlier every year, etc - Native Instruments has kicked off its Cyber Season sale , which sees the company offering 50% off more than 190 of its products.

The sale covers instruments, effects and Expansions. The likes of Massive X, Kontakt 6 and Reaktor 6 are all on sale, as is the Super 8 synth, which was recently relaunched as a standalone plugin (rather than just a Reaktor instrument).

Recent releases that have made the cut include the cinematic Arkhis, and the Mysteria and Pharlight vocal instruments. Nils Frahm’s Noire, a concert grand, is included in the sale, too, as are more than 70 Expansions and a number of titles from the Kontakt Play series.

On the effects front, Crush Pack, Mod Pack and Replika are all available for half price, and the same can be said of the Solid Mix Series and Premium Tube Series.

Native Instruments’ Cyber Season sale runs until 7 December. Look out for all manner of other Black Friday plugin deals over the next few weeks, too.