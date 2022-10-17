Become the guitarist you always wanted to be and bag a FREE guitar with Fender Play

Fender Play has gone from the new kid on the block in the world of online guitar lessons to one of the most trusted in a relatively short period of time. Wannabe guitarists from around the globe have used Fender Play to great success, thanks to a simple user interface, easy-to-follow instructions, and a wealth of songs from some of the biggest names in music. But Fender isn’t satisfied with only giving you the tools to learn the guitar, so they are going to give you the guitar as well, for FREE! That’s right, you can bag yourself a free acoustic guitar when you sign up for a year of lessons at Fender Play (opens in new tab), that's a saving of $150.

Opting for a song-based approach, Fender Play (opens in new tab) uses tracks from your favourite bands and artists to teach you the skills and techniques needed to play the electric guitar , acoustic guitar , bass , or ukulele . Featured artists include The Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Slipknot, Metallica, Green Day, Billie Eilish, and many more - it's fair to say, there's something for everyone here with thousands of songs to choose from. If all that wasn't enough, Fender Play members also receive 10% off guitars, amps and other Fender gear all year long! Still not convinced? Read our full Fender Play review .

For a limited time, the guitar giant turned online lesson provider is offering new students a Fender-branded 3/4 classical guitar absolutely free when they purchase a yearly subscription to Fender Play. The acoustic kit - worth around $150 - includes a gig bag (opens in new tab), strap (opens in new tab), picks (opens in new tab), clip-on tuner (opens in new tab), guitar stand (opens in new tab), and an extra set of strings.

Of course, this deal is a brilliant opportunity for anyone looking to kick-start a new hobby, but it could also be just the ticket for those looking for the best gifts for guitar players this Christmas. Not only will the lucky recipient receive a stunning Fender guitar, but you’ll also be gifting them the ability to play it!

This offer is open to US residents only, and a yearly subscription to Fender Play costs $99.99. The offer expires on November 8th, 2022, at 11:59 PM PST, or whenever stock runs out - so be quick!

Not sure if Fender Play is for you? Well, you can give it a whirl for 3 months without paying a cent!

