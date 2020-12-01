38 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can still buy – laptops, guitars, keyboards, electronic drum sets and more

With the noise of Black Friday and Cyber Monday music deals still ringing in our ears, we've been looking back on what was an epic sales event for musicians. There was big money to be had off everything from beginner keyboards and music production laptops, to acoustic guitars and studio monitors.

If you missed out on a bargain but would still like to add something new to your studio setup, or another stompbox to your pedalboard, then you're in luck, as many of our favourite deals are still live for a short while longer.

We've rounded up some of our top picks right here. Can't find what you want? You can still explore the best of what's left on our Black Friday music deals and Cyber Monday music deals pages.

Laptops

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch | $ 1,299 $1,199

$100 off an Apple silicon-powered M1 MacBook Pro? You'd better believe it! This model comes in Space Grey with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available to US customers at B&H Photo.View Deal

Apple M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch: £1,299 £1,249.97

Save more than £49 on this just-released MacBook Pro at Amazon UK, with M1 power, 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Logic Pro and GarageBand are already fully compatible and other DAWs and plugins will inevitably follow suit.View Deal

Apple M1 MacBook Air M1: Was £1,055.99 £879.99 at TecoBuy

Save £176: A chunky discount, and a significantly lower price than elsewhere, on a brand-new MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: 2.3GHz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was £2,799, now £2,622, save £176

This model comes with a 2.3GHz 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM and a whopping 1TB Ultrafast SSD. You can bag all this today with a £176 saving.View Deal

Apple M1 MacBook Air: $999.99 $899 at Adorama

You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Cyber Monday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip - while it lasts.View Deal

Plugins & software

IK Multimedia Total Studio 2 Max: Was €999, now €249

All the software your studio could ever need, plus a whole lot more, with up to 75% off for Cyber Monday. IK Multimedia’s Total Studio 2 Max has it all, and for just €249 it’s the perfect time to add it to your roster.View Deal

Toontrack EZdrummer 2: Was $149, now $79, save $70

Get some hugely impressive studio drum sounds that can be played from your electronic drum set over MIDI. Or, if you're a guitarist, make use of the MIDI grooves to create the perfect drum part for your latest idea. We can't think of a better set of sounds for $79View Deal

Electric guitars

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

We’ve always been a sucker for a faded green shade on guitars, and the Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Surf Green really caught our attention, especially when it’s down from $699 to just $599 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

Another fantastic beginner's guitar in a classic Fender Lake Placid Blue finish. The Bullet Tele features a C-shaped neck and Indian laurel fingerboard for slinky playability. This was already a good deal before the discount! View Deal

Gretsch G2657T Streamliner: was $549, now $399, save $150

We love the Streamliner series because it represents just how much value an electric guitar can offer these days. With this kind of discount it's hard to resist. The stunning Ocean Turquoise finish, incredibly versatile Gretsch's Broad'Tron humbucking pickups and a licensed Bigsby vibrato add up to a guitar that just shouldn't be $399. But we're delighted it is! View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster, Black: $699 $599 at Guitar Center

David Gilmour's Black Strat is the most valuable guitar on the planet, but you can get those Comfortably Numb vibes here for an absolute steal. Shine on you crazy bargain! View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

The combination of an active EMG 81, Sustainiac pickup, Floyd Rose and 24-fret neck gives this Schecter C-1 a whole lot of options. The Sustaniac will create infinite sustain, with switches for the fundamental and harmonic sounds. It's supposed to cost $859, but here it's marked down to $689 at Musician's Friend, making this a lot of guitar for the money.View Deal

ESP LTD M-400: was $799 , now only $449 at ProAudioStar

This is a huge discount; $350 off the price of this impressive ESP with a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and a classic, tried and true pickup combination for versatility that really makes this a superb deal; Seymour Duncan Jazz (neck) and Custom-5 (bridge) humbuckers. View Deal

Acoustic guitars

Fender FA-135CE Concert guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

The Fender FA-135CE gives you the perfect platform to improve your playing. You really can’t go wrong with that name on the headstock. Available in Natural, Black, Sunburst and even a classy all-mahogany finish, the slim neck and comfortable body size make this guitar impossible to put down. Guitar Center is slashing a sweet $50 off, so go take a look.View Deal

Gretsch G5027CE Rancher Jumbo: Was $599 , now $500

The reputation of Gretsch is founded on a history of quality and the G5027CE Rancher Jumbo offers an accessible experience of it. This electro acoustic features the great features combination Fishman's consistently impressive Presys II preamp system, a solid spruce top, flame maple back and sides, mahogany neck and 21-fret rosewood fingerboard. View Deal

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Martin invented the dreadnought, and its affordable X-Series propelled Ed Sheeran to stadiums worldwide. This electro-acoustic combines Martin's 'forest-friendly' HPL back and sides construction with its Stratabond and Richlite composite neck/fingerboard with a Fishman Sonitone pickup/preamp. The result is an affordable electro-acoustic from one of the most sought-after names in the game. Get $120 off now at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Guitar pedals

TC Electronic Ditto X4 Looper: was $209 , now $199, save $60

If you're serious about looping, TC’s flagship model of its superb Ditto series is an essential option – especially with a $60 discount. It's incredibly user friendly too. The Ditto X4 Looper features two footswitchable loop tracks and seven onboard loop effects. There's sync and serial loop modes with adjustable decay too. View Deal

11 TC Electronic pedals for just $39 @Guitar Center

Mix and match from your choice of 11 TC Electronic effects pedals. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever FX you crave, you'll find something that floats your boat with this unmissable Cyber Monday guitar effects deal.

View Deal

Ibanez NTS Nu Tube Screamer: $249 $129, save $120

One of the all-time classic guitar effects pedals is tweaked here; incorporating Korg's stunning Nu Tube technology to enhance its dynamic response. But that's not all; you can blend in your clean tone with a mix control for an added tonal depth and there's true bypass switching. It's a lot of overdrive and it's nearly half price at ProAudioStar! View Deal

Guitar amps

Positive Grid Spark 40: $299/£225 , now $239/£180

With a complete arsenal of amp models and effects, plus access to over 10,000 tone presets, the Positive Grid Spark 40 is a versatile guitar, bass and acoustic practice amp. But, throw in the additional smart features such as Auto Chords, Smart Jam, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and you have one of the most powerful practice amps available on the planet.View Deal

Bass guitars

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Bass: $799 $599, save $200

The StingRay is a bass classic and this update ticks all the boxes for us; a buttery smooth roasted maple neck, beautiful natural finish and a three-band active preamp for versatility with a whopping $200 off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

A lot of Jazz Bass here for $399 ($449 for a five-string). There's four Sweetwater-exclusive finishes to choose from on this active bass model and all have roasted maple necks and 'boards; Satin Black, Midnight Satin, Burgundy Satin and Olive Satin. They're all stunners too! View Deal

Electronic drums

Alesis Nitro Mesh: $379.99 , now $319.99

The Alesis Nitro Mesh puts a lot of features and quality into the hands of those with an entry-level budget. No horrible plastic pads here: instead you get tunable mesh heads that will feel close to playing an acoustic drum, while keeping the noise down. The range of sounds, feel and build quality all add up to a cracking deal on an already-affordable e-kit. Save $60 at Amazon today.View Deal

Roland TD-17KV Electronic Drum Set: Was $1,599, now $1,299

This is one of Roland's finest e-kits to date. Highlights include the mesh snare and toms, but it's the revolutionary TD-17 module which is the real winner. On-board you'll find a sound engine based on the TD-50, plus the ability to stream songs and MIDI over Bluetooth. Save $300 at Sweetwater.View Deal

Ukuleles

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is at its lowest ever price this, with $15 off at Guitar Center. The soprano size is the smallest of the lot, making it easy and comfortable to play. With a lindenwood body and walnut fretboard providing a warm, resonant tone, this uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

Ukutune UKM1 23” Concert Ukulele: $199.98 , now $119.99

Concert ukes are the go-to for many players, and with the code BFSALEUKM you can have 40% off your very own. The solid Mahogany body and Walnut fretboard provide a warm tone with strong projection. With a free gig bag and extra strings, these ukes are still in the presale phase until January 1st - but worth waiting for. View Deal

Pianos & keyboards

Casio Privia PX-770: $749.99 $699.99 at Sweetwater

One of the most highly-rated digital pianos among its peers, the Casio Privia Px-770 is now just $699.99 at Sweetwater. With 88 hammer-action keys, and 19 different high-quality sounds to choose from, there’s a lot to like here.

View Deal

Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle: $169 , now $119.99, save £49.01

This Alesis Melody 61 MkII bundle has everything you need, including a 61-key responsive keyboard with 300 built-in sounds to choose from, and a whole bunch of bundled accessories. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of this amazing deal.View Deal

Casio CDP-S150 88-key: Was $779, now $379, save $400

This has to be one of the biggest savings we’ve seen; $400 off the outstanding Casio CDP-S150 88-key digital piano, a saving of over 51%. If you’re considering upgrading your existing digital piano or want to invest in a tool that will serve you for years to come, the CDP-S150 is the perfect choice.View Deal

Microphones

Shure SM57 dynamic instrument mic: was $99, now $89

The ubiquitous instrument microphone, found in home and pro studios up and down the land is now $10 off Sweetwater.View Deal

Slate Digital VMS ML-1 Modelling Mic: Was $799 , now $499

With the Slate Digital ML-1 modelling microphone, you get access to a virtual mic locker of vintage microphones that would cost you tens-of-thousands, if you can even find them all! Also included are a pair of classic mic pre amp modelling plugins to complete your sound. Grab an absolute bargain with $300 off at Sweetwater.View Deal

Shure DMK57-52 drum microphone kit: was $399, now $349

Save $50 on this drum mic kit from Sweetwater, with three SM57s, one Beta 52A, drum mounts and carrying case.

View Deal

Studio monitors

JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99

These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center, we’d recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!View Deal

JBL One Series 104 compact powered monitors: $129 $79

Save at Amazon on these excellent little speakers , which sound as good as they look. We praised their excellent mid-range performance and surprising levels of loudness.View Deal