3 tips for easier gypsy jazz rhythm guitar: chords, strumming and picking

Guitar chords: Learning a new style is much easier in accessible steps and the wonderfully rhythmic nature of gypsy jazz can be imposing at first. But take these three steps as a way in…
1. Choose a jazzy chord
Am6 gives you an instant gypsy jazz sound akin to greats like Django Reinhardt, Birélli Lagrène and newer kid on the block Remi Harris. Try A13, D6/9 and E7 too.
2. Strum on every beat
Count to four to keep time and strum a downstroke on every beat. Emphasise beats 2 and 4 for that typical gypsy ‘la pompe’ groove.
3. Break it down
Give the illusion of guitar and bass playing at the same time by alternating between the bass and treble strings instead of playing the whole chord.