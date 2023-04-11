Learn 7 extended jazz guitar chords

Diminished 7th heaven

Julian Lage
Future

In this lesson we're using more complex-sounding chords to outline jazz-style melodies that are great for acoustic and electric guitar players. These shapes all lend themselves nicely to jazz thanks to their complex sounds. 

Diminished 7th chords sound great as passing chords – slightly dissonant shapes you’ll land on briefly to help outline a more definite chord change. They’re also ‘symmetrical’ – simply move any dim7 shape up three frets and you’ll have an inversion of the same chord. You’ll have the same notes, but in a different order. 

Chords

Future

Tone tips: Looking at two of the jazz greats, Joe Pass’s guitar tones are generally pretty warm and bassy, so roll off the treble and raise the bass a touch. George Benson-style tones are more ‘modern’, with more treble, compression and reverb.

