Check out our free chord guitar lessons

Moveable shapes you can play anywhere on the neck

Essential shapes for every player

It's time for a 'far out' jam session with this free downloadable backing track and chord lesson

Try out some shapes used by neoclassical virtuosos Jason Becker and Yngwie Malmsteen in our guitar lesson

From the Beatles to Bond and beyond

Simple shapes that are highly effective

Add a sense of mystery and ambience to your playing

Dial in a rich, chorus-drenched clean tone for a mix of arpeggios and strumming for indie rock jangle

Sharpen your three-piece solo skills

Blood Sugar Dmaj7 Magik

From open chords to blues and alternate tunings – we've got you covered here

Including tab and audio – plus learn the Get Lucky riff

Lesson: chord shapes to learn with tabs and exercises

From beginner essentials to folk and blues

Six chords and the truth with tab and audio

Take a look at a handful of shapes that lend themselves to fingerstyle and flatpicked guitar arpeggios alike

Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes

Master barre chords and open up the fretboard

Start developing speed around the fretboard with an accessible lesson

Start playing guitar in the style of greats like Steve Cropper and Joe Messina

Partial shape chords that are great for rock

Blues, 50s, pop-punk, jazz and the cycle of 5ths are great for songwriting inspiration or looping your own backing tracks too

Shine on you crazy Gm6

Learn the most common chord progression in the most important keys and you’ll always know where you are in a 12-bar blues jam

Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds

Get the sounds of your favourite players with these trademark chords

Find new ideas for old chord shapes with our lesson

We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound

Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords

Make your clean sounds shimmer with these captivating chords

Three chords and the most important chord progression in music

Get started with the art of chord vamping

From Jimi Hendrix to John Mayer, countless players have used diads to add chord-like tone to their solos

A beginner's guide to exploring the contrasting moods of major and minor add chords

Welcome to the world of bright-sounding major chords; simply add a handful of new notes to create lush, spacious sounds

A guide to getting more from the moodiest chords of all – they can take on a mellow character too

Introduce an airy quality to your progressions with this special ‘neither major nor minor’ type of chord

In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles

Integrate natural, artificial and tapped harmonics with this Yes, Rush-style lesson

Take diad shapes and move them to add dynamics