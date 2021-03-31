Get neoclassical with your guitar by learning these six great chords

Learn more (Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns) Learn 6 of the most famous guitar chords in the history of rock

Guitar skills: These chords include the C and Cm from the demo piece, but go on to suggest a dramatic neo-classical style chord progression when used together.

Why not apply the approach used in the tab to the other shapes? Note that you will need to use the fifth string as your starting point on most of these chords.

Try out your chords with this track

Rather than playing full chords, the arpeggios in our riff spell the notes out one a note at a time. The ‘parallel’ major to minor change (C major to C minor) is as neat way to generate a key change or to play a cool vamp over a static C bassline. It was also one of the Beatles’ harmonic tricks – so it’s a broader idea than the classical header suggests.

