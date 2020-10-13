20% off Kliq AirCell Guitar Strap in Amazon's Prime Day sale

Ok, so your guitar strap makes no difference whatsoever to your tone, but don't for a second think they're unimportant - if you're not comfortable, you won't play to your best and - be honest - their looks matter too.

Amazon Prime Day may be all about picking up big savings where you can, but it's also an opportunity to grab those less expensive but still crucial supplies and accessories.

Take this KLIQ strap, for instance. Its main selling point is the fancy "AirCell technology" - read, padding - that adorns the 3" shoulder strap, but it's also manufactured with moisture wicking in mind, allowing your shoulder to breathe. Finally, it's adjustable from 46"-56" to fit most players and instruments and back by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

