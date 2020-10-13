20% off Kliq AirCell Guitar Strap in Amazon's Prime Day sale

Ok, so your guitar strap makes no difference whatsoever to your tone, but don't for a second think they're unimportant - if you're not comfortable, you won't play to your best and - be honest - their looks matter too.
Amazon Prime Day may be all about picking up big savings where you can, but it's also an opportunity to grab those less expensive but still crucial supplies and accessories.
Take this KLIQ strap, for instance. Its main selling point is the fancy "AirCell technology" - read, padding - that adorns the 3" shoulder strap, but it's also manufactured with moisture wicking in mind, allowing your shoulder to breathe. Finally, it's adjustable from 46"-56" to fit most players and instruments and back by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
As ever, stay tuned to MusicRadar for more Prime Day music deals as they break.
KLIQ AirCell Guitar Strap - save 20%
was $42.99, now $34.39 s
With a wide 3" neoprene pad for extra comfort and adjustable Length from 46" to 56", this is a good choice of strap for players looking for extra comfort. View Deal
Prime Day quick links
Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...
- Amazon (US) | Browse all Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon guitar deals | Explore today's best guitar deals
- Amazon drum deals | The latest drum and percussion deals
- Amazon studio deals | Pick up a recording gear bargains
- Guitar Center | Check out the huge Guitar-a-thon sale
- Sweetwater | Shop their huge home recording event
- Musician's Friend | It's Rocktober! Save up to 25% guitars, drums and tech
- Sam Ash | Take a look around the Sam Ash outlet
- Zzounds | View all the special offers on guitar gear
- The best cheap iPad deals for Prime Day
- The best MacBook Pro deals for Prime Day