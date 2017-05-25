20 must-see guitarists at 2017 festivals

Festival season is upon us once again and we’ve compiled this handy list of six-string savants for whom it’s worth enduring your annual dose of gig-leg.

Rather than roll out the usual tired gags, in which we make the obligatory nod to baby wipes, wellies and #HatBantz, we’ve picked 20 acts with innovative, entertaining or otherwise ‘brow-raising guitar talents.

Some are household names, others very much not, but as you tread paper cup underfoot, we ask you keep the members of this bizarre and brilliant collective in mind…