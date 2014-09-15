Marmozets' guitarists on inspirations, live energy, rigs and more

Some bands just seem to be guided by destiny. Marmozets’ guitarists Sam MacIntyre and Jack Bottomley bonded in secondary school when, by fate or fortune, they were dropped into the same tutorial group.

Then, in 2007, a band somehow fell into being – completed by siblings Will Bottomley on bass, Jack MacIntyre on drums and not-so-secret-weapon Becca MacIntyre as frontwoman. The resulting sound has been honed by four years of tearing up the road.

Exciting, focused and visceral: they’re a band that make crafting heavy, mind-bending prog rock into storming singalongs seem both easy (it’s not) and hugely fun.

Now, as they prepare to release their superb debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets on Roadrunner, we catch up with Jack and Sam to talk about the band’s thrilling new direction, the forthcoming record and why we wouldn’t advise standing next to them mid-gig…

How did you first gel as players?

Jack: “We’ve been playing guitar with each other since we were 11. We met in school through the fact that we both played an instrument and were both passionate about it.

"It’s pretty lucky that we were selected to be in the same class. It’s weird how that happened – and that we were both the smallest in the year, as well! But I think, playing-wise, we’ve always complemented each other.”

What do you recall about the band’s really early days?

Sam: “When we used to play the 1in12 in Bradford it was awesome, wasn’t it?”

Jack: “Yeah, they used to be really well promoted and it was when Bradford hada good scene.

"It was an 80-cap venue, but it would sell out every week and it was just full of kids that wanted to go to shows. Those shows used to be amazing.

"It gives you a taste of what it could be like, because it was before we could even record a track: we’d record demos on the laptop and put them on MySpace, and it would sound like, ‘SCCCCCRRRCCCHH!’”