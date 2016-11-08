The Cribs talk signature Squiers, guitar geekery and lessons of longevity

Unusually, both of your signatures feature new body shapes, albeit inspired by the Jagstang and the Bass V. How did they come about?

Gary: “It started because we’ve always been big fans of all the really weird Fenders. My first real love was the Squier Vista series. They were really good quality and really affordable and they also made weird shapes - the Musicmaster bass, the Venus, the first Jagmasters, the Super-Sonic - the works.

“We were just really drawn to them and from then on we looked for all of the oddballs. Neil [Whitcher, Head of Artist Relations] at Fender says that we know stuff about the weird Fenders that people down there don’t even know.

“So the first conversations came about because we were at Fender for an opening party and Neil took us over to Justin [Norvell], who’s head of the California stuff, and was like, ‘Come on, show this guy! Give him some weird knowledge!’”

Ryan: “I’d actually Photoshopped my guitar design once [see his recreation of an early sketch above - Ed]. I was on holiday in Mexico and I was bored, so I did a rough mock-up of it, so when we were bending Justin’s ear about the oddballs…”

Gary: “We were just like, ‘When are you going to reissue the Swinger? When are you going to reissue the Maverick?’ [laughs]”

Ryan: “Then I had that design on my phone and I was like, ‘What do you think to this guitar?’ And they were like, ‘What is this? That’s really rad!’”