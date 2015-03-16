Rig tour: Mastodon

Bill: “Lace were saying to me, ‘You've gotto have your own signature pickups.’ I’m like, ‘Well I love your pickups and I already think they sound great, but how do I make them sound better? I don’t know.’

"So I talked to the owner and the guy who was designing the pickups and said, ‘Just start sending me pickups and I’ll start tweaking them and I’ll send you my specs back, then you send me a new one and we’ll get closer and closer to what I think sounds like my sound.

Something I’d be proud enough to put my name on and say it was my pickup and I designed it.

"It’s literally built from scratch. We started with, ‘Okay here’s a pickup, what do you want to change?’ ‘I want more gain, less high end...’ I actually took five or six different pickup companies that I liked qualities of in each one and said, ‘Can you make it, first off, sound like all of these in one pickup?’

"It took about a month and a half to two months. Every week, I’d get the pickup, put it in the guitar and then say ‘This is what I like, this is what I don’t like.’ Then I’d send it back, they’d send me a new one... until, finally, I said, ‘This one is awesome, let’s just stop and I’ll put my name on it and see what happens.’

“So it was pretty involved. I’m really hands-on; I soldered it in myself and I was very excited to wait for the mail for the newest pickup. We got to a place where I was really happy with it.”