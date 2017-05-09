The Black Angels talk fuzz selection, Phil Ek and crafting Death Song

In fifth album Death Song, Austin psych-rockers The Black Angels are channelling a cracked American dream.

A Trump-bronzed, black-mirrored reflection of summer of love influences, it ponders the West’s passionate, indulgent affair with the economic game of chance, all through the prism of irresistible fuzz tones and some screeching lead work, courtesy of lead guitarist and founder member Christian Bland.

Currency predicts the end of the money-death cycle in cleansing apocalypse, Half Believing is a hair-raising sermon on faltering faith in the people you hold dear, while Estimate combines a marching catharsis and baroque melody, while the line “I would love to stay here in this town/ but they’ve poisoned the water” nods to the recent crisis in Flint, Michigan.

We spoke to Christian about the record’s troubled origins, sharing childhood in Texas with frontman Alex Maas and why he needs four fuzzes on his pedalboard at any one time.

The band was formed by yourself and vocalist/bassist Alex Maas. How did you first meet Alex?

“I met Alex when I was 13 years old. He came to the church that my dad was a preacher at, through mutual friends, the Diaz family. We figured out that he and I were creative and we started to create stuff together, but we didn’t start off playing music.

“I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 20 years old, but we always knew that we enjoyed each other’s creativity, and when we got together we would always create stuff and we would always have fun together.

“The church always had youth group and we would go downtown to Houston and - you know that Zombies song Time Of The Season? [Sings] ‘Boom, boom, boom, tik-kussh’ We started [doing things like] leading the entire group doing what I just did. We made the entire group do different parts of the song.”

When did psychedelic music enter your life?

One day, in 1968, my dad walked into a record shop and bought Sgt. Pepper’s and he kept it. Little did he know how much of an impact that would have on me

“I discovered my dad’s Sgt. Pepper’s… record when I was like 10 years old, and then that just opened the doorway to that kind of music and there was no turning back.

“My parents always listened to this channel on the radio called Oldies 94.5, so I just grew up listening to Oldies, and Alex did, too. His parents showed him The Beatles, and that was just another thing that we always enjoyed together.

“It’s pretty crazy: one day, in 1968, my dad walked into a record shop and bought Sgt. Pepper’s and he kept it. Little did he know how much of an impact that would have on me. The day he went to go buy that record, he changed his son’s life!”

You didn’t learn guitar until you were 20. What made you pick it up then?

“When I was 12 years old, I tried to learn how to play, but I couldn’t figure it out. I felt like my hands weren’t big enough, and I’m left-handed and my dad’s guitar was right-handed, so I couldn’t figure out for the life of me what was going on.

“Then I got a scholarship in high school to do high jump in track and field, and high jump became my passion. Then one season I broke my ankle and I had to sit out and that’s when I tried to learn how to play guitar again. This time, I figured out that you could flip the guitar upside down and string it for a left-handed person, and all of a sudden it just started making sense.

The guitar was like instantaneous creativity. Right when you’re thinking it, boom! You’re creating it

“After that, there was no turning back: a whole new world was opening for me and it was amazing. I studied advertising and graphic design in college and it’s a slower creative process, but the guitar was like instantaneous creativity. Right when you’re thinking it, boom! You’re creating it.”

It’s interesting that it came so late. As an outsider, you assume that any teenager who’s growing up within striking distance of Austin is issued a psych-rock band as soon as he/she turns 13…

“Oh yeah, that’s how it is! You get your Zombies album standard issue, Sgt. Pepper’s, Velvet Underground… [laughs]”

You came to it quite late, so you probably had a good idea of the music you wanted to make at that point. What kind of music were you inspired by during that time?

“I always enjoyed watching Live At Pompeii and watching David Gilmour. When I was first learning guitar, I would study Beatles songs and Velvet Underground songs, from the first album. Learning the songs off The Velvet Underground And Nico, it was cool for me to see that the songs on that record didn’t have all that many chords, but they were put together so well, so it was pretty inspirational.

“Any time that somebody asks me the best way to learn how to play the guitar, I tell them that it’s to learn the songs that inspire you, to figure out how those songs came about. I think Syd Barrett is probably my favourite player, because he was a painter first, but he painted with his guitar. It's like he was painting sounds. I’m very inspired by that.”