Tom Morello talks finding your tone, jazz lessons and the future of Prophets Of Rage

There’s a neoclassical delay-repeat lick you’ve written into beginning of Public Enemy’s Shut Em Down. How did you come up with that?

The Channel Zero mash-up pointed to a future with no musical inhibitions, no rules, where anything from anybody’s catalogue is fair game

“That’s an elaboration of the toggle switch technique, with the delay set in a particular way. It’s all done by eyeball, there’s no digital equipment… I’d never have anything like that in my world.

“I have this ping-pong effect that kinda harks back to Eddie Van Halen on the song Cathedral. But I also played along to classical music for about 5000 hours over my life too, so I like incorporating some of those diminished chords and whatnot. It’s all part of the same game to me!”

And how about the mash-up of Audioslave hit Cochise with Public Enemy’s She Watch Channel Zero?!

“That was all Chuck’s idea. Since we’ve been playing together, he’s been going deep into the catalogue of our various bands and he just thought that riff was murderous. So he suggested trying … Channel Zero over it and, to be honest, we weren’t too sure whether we were going to open the door to the Audioslave world. But after running it at rehearsal, it just sounded massive. It pointed to a future with no musical inhibitions, no rules, where anything from anybody’s catalogue is fair game! [laughs]”

Chris Cornell recently told us that an Audioslave reunion "would be great"; what do you make of it all?

"I love Chris and I love what we did together. That door has certainly never closed in any way, but right now, it's looking like we're pretty busy. We're in the middle of a North American tour, I'm also working on a record of my own and the other guys have things going on, too.

"But whatever happens in the future, Chris is one of the greatest singers of all time, and there's no way I couldn't be proud of the shows and music we played together."

You cover the Beastie Boys’ classic No Sleep Till Brooklyn in your set - and you’re throwing in some pretty adventurous chromatic runs there…

“The big introduction to outside playing, at least for me, was Allan Holdsworth. I remember a friend of mine playing me his song Metal Fatigue. And admittedly, while the singing is kinda hokey, the guitar playing is insane. It was the first time I heard someone go outside of the expected melodic parameters, and that sounded fantastic to me.

“I also spent a lot of time jamming along to jazz greats John Coltrane, Charlie Parker and guys like that. I wouldn’t say I am deeply attuned to all the jazz changes and theory going on in those songs, but I could definitely feel how to flow with the music - as opposed to being trapped and locked into particular finger patterns that work in certain keys. That’s been part of my playing for a long time and I love it… it provides the freedom to let go on the fretboard.”