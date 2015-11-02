Chris Cornell talks Johnny Cash, Audioslave reunion and Higher Truth

As he readies folk-inspired acoustic solo album Higher Truth, Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell reveals yet another side to his multifaceted songwriting

When he's not delivering inhuman wails and impossibly crushing riffs in Soundgarden, rock legend Chris Cornell can be found storytelling with just a voice and an acoustic guitar.

In a journey that started with the grunge pioneer's Songbook acoustic tours - stripping Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog and solo songs to their bare bones - Higher Truth is the destination, an album that welcomes a host of folk and acoustic influences, while retaining Cornell's trademark left-field approach to progression and melody.

He gave us the lowdown on the origins of his new stripped-back sound, why he had to put in the hours with his acoustic playing and how Johnny Cash altered his perception of songwriting forever…

How did the songs on Higher Truth come about?

I'm one of those guys that does really well going into the corner of a room with the door closed

“It was a period of three years, working on and off, and that wasn't really the plan; the plan was that I was gonna sit down and concentrate on writing some acoustic songs, and that was going to happen really quickly. And it ended up just being periods of jamming, songwriting and then touring - on my own as well as with Soundgarden - and I think that was a really good thing.

“There's a relaxed nature to the songwriting that isn't always there for me, because there's an overfocused-ness that happens when I'm working on songs. I'm one of those guys that does really well going into the corner of a room with the door closed and being in there for months and coming out with music and having a record.

“That's what my nature lends itself best to: that over-concentrating. That can create problems, where you lose perspective, but I think it becomes a little more musically confined in terms of one direction and one feel.

“And time passing seems to help that. There are a couple of songs that I wrote - Worried Moon and Through The Window - over the course of a couple of days, and the two of them sound like brothers; they sound like the guy that's singing each one is the same guy.

“And then there are songs that are older songs, that feel a little bit like a different person - and it's a slightly different period of songwriting. I think Murderer Of Blues Skies and Before We Disappear, those were like brothers - those were conceived and arranged in the same week, but a different year.”

