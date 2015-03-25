Mike Campbell on his many guitars, Heartbreakers and more

“My dad always used to play Elvis records,” Campbell recalls of his first musical inspirations.

“He was in the Air Force, and he’d come home from work, take off his uniform, and put on an Elvis record. Meanwhile, I fell in love with Scotty Moore’s playing. Then, of course, a few years later, I saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan like everybody else my age, and I figured, ‘Well, that’s what I want to do!’

“My very first guitar, when I was 14, was pretty much unplayable. My mom went to a pawn shop and got me a Harmony acoustic. It was an f-hole model and it wasn’t a good one. They do make some good ones, but this was not a good one. But I didn’t know any better! I thought that it was just the way guitars were.

"I could hardly push the strings down, and I figured, ‘Man, these guys I’m watching play the guitar must be strong!’ Then I went to my friend’s house and he had an SG. He handed it to me and I pressed the strings down and was like, ‘My God, you don’t have to bleed!’”

Soon, Campbell graduated to electric and met Petty. “My dad was on tour in Okinawa and sent me a $60 Goya electric six-string,” he tells us. “It was… playable. I actually auditioned for Tom on that thing. They laughed at me when I walked in and played it, but once I played Johnny B Goode, they quit laughing.”

Campbell and Petty connected, and he became a member of Mudcrutch, Petty’s band at the time who were part of the burgeoning Southern rock scene (and who reunited for an album in 2008).

“The first nice guitar I got was a Gibson Firebird at a pawn shop when we were on tour in Alabama,” says Campbell of his earliest days as a professional musician. “The guy who ran the shop said they had a really ugly one in the back, and then brought out this red, three-pickup Firebird.

"That was my guitar for several years until Tom sat on it and broke the neck off of it. Then I got a ’64 Strat, which I still have, and we’ve played on almost every record we’ve done.

"It was Tom’s guitar in the early years for quite a while. Once we started making money, we were just buying them left and right. We were out of control!”Over the years, Campbell has picked up a laundry list of dream instruments.

Some were iconic, on his wish list from his earliest days playing the guitar. Others he and Petty made iconic, such as the Fender Broadcaster he played on Breakdown and most of the Heartbreakers’ early records.

“That’s my favourite,” Campbell admits. “I bought and used it on the early records and I still use it on some records. It’s just a magic guitar. It’s kind of a Butterscotch Tele. That’s my favourite. Fender’s doing a reissue of that Broadcaster. They’ve cloned it for me and are going to reissue that soon. I’ve seen the prototype and it’s incredible.

"But I also have a ’59 kind of Jimmy Page one that’s really great, and I have one that’s a ’56, too. I didn’t know better and put a string bender in it! That’s one of my favourites as well, but the Broadcaster is the one. On a lot of records, you hear certain chords, and that’s what makes the record, that tone.

Safe at home

I don’t take it on the road anymore. It’s just too valuable now, and I’m afraid it’ll get damaged. I did take it out to one of the local gigs back when we were doing a soundcheck in LA, and [front of house engineer Robert] Scovill came out and said, ‘What’s that? It sounds better than any of your other guitars!’ I told him I leave it at home but I use it in the studio. I just don’t want to have someone damage it or drop it.”

As for the infamous Rickenbacker that accompanies Petty on the cover of 1979’s Damn The Torpedoes, Campbell says it’s as important to him as it is to every guitar lover who’s stared at it over the years.

“That’s my original 12-string,” he explains. “It’s a little-body one. I got it for $120. Later, I took it to Rickenbacker, and they said it was the next guitar off the assembly line after George Harrison’s. So it has the same wiring and sound as George’s. That’s a beautiful-sounding guitar, too, but it’s so valuable now that I leave it at home.”