Steel Panther's Satchel: my top 5 tips for guitarists

We begin today’s chat with Steel Panther guitarist Satchel with a run-through our learnings from bandmate Lexxi Foxxx some 24 hours ago. Rather hilariously, the shred virtuoso extends his deepest sympathies…

“It’s very hard to get advice from our bass player,” says Satchel, his sides bursting at the very notion.

“He’s the kinda guy that likes to get advice rather than give it. He’d probably read this article, but I don’t even know if he can read yet, to be honest with you. He’s still working on all that stuff.

“The key to Lexxi’s success has been learning from me. Plus, he has amazing hair, so it really doesn’t matter what notes you play with a look like that.”

This year’s fourth major-label full-length, Lower The Bar, sees the glam metal lifers on rude form - with no shortage of rib-tickling skulduggery in their odes to rock ’n’ roll excess.

As ever, it wouldn’t be nearly as funny if the musicianship wasn’t there to back it up…

“Well, I feel like I played kickass on every song,” reveals Satchel, wasting no time to offer his thoughts.

“It’s hard to pick a favourite, but I like That’s When You Came In because it uses a different tuning. I guess all you guitar players would call it DADGAD. It’s a very cool tuning because it makes it really hard to hit bad notes - you can just do a barre chord anywhere and it sounds killer!

“There’s a song called Wasted Too Much Time, which has a really melodic solo and lots of harmonies. It might not be total shred, but that’s one of my favourites.

“Believe it or not, the hardest part to play well is Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverley Hills), because the rhythm part is not easy to play in time. There’s alternate picking on the D, G and B strings throughout the whole verse… which gets tiring!

“Expect to hear these songs at Download Festival in June, hopefully on a day where the sun actually comes out for a change. Either way, we’ll be with Aerosmith backstage, so the sun will be shining there, for sure. And when I say sun, I mean cocaine…”

Here, the fret-burning axeman shares his five tips to guitar godliness…

Lower The Bar is out now.

