Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia: my 10 essential drum albums

Early on in his career, Stix Zadinia made a name for himself by covering rock classics with Sunset Strip geniuses Steel Panther.

The Panther would pack clubs week after week playing metal staples by the like of Van Halen, Iron Maiden and Def Leppard. So, it’s safe to say that he’s a decent judge of classic drum records.

In his 14 years with the Panther, Zadinia has bolstered his ability to sniff out drum parts that make spandex-clad hips shake by laying down four Steel Panther albums. The latest of which, Lower The Bar, saw the tatt-covered drummer continue his quest for the perfect rock sound.

“I used my DW [on the album], the leopard finish kit. Those drums sounds ridiculous. We don’t sample drums, we keep the real tones from the real drums. I like to use a kit that I have used before, that way I know what to expect sound-wise. With Steel Panther it’s more and more and more of the same, we don’t change. This album is more song orientated that part orientated. People are going to get off on this album.”

Ahead of the record’s release this week we put Zadinia’s nose for a killer record to the test and asked him to name his ten essential drum albums.