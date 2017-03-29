Steel Panther's Lexxi Foxxx: my top 5 tips for sexy bass playing

“Keeping outta trouble? Not me!” confesses Steel Panther four-stringer Lexxi Foxxx.

“We’re so excited about our new record Lower The Bar, it’s been constant partying. It just came out over here in America but you guys in England are so far away, I don’t know what year it is over there.

Last night we went crazy and had a party at my mom’s house... We need to kick people outta here and get ready to start touring

“Last night we went crazy and had a party at my mom’s house... she just made breakfast for everybody. We need to kick people outta here and get ready to start touring.”

As you’d expect, Steel Panther’s fourth album proper is a rollercoaster ride through decadence and debauchery. It’s the kind of no-holds barred, tell-all affair many bands shy of in the age of political correctness.

But for these hair-metal maniacs, the music is simply their appropriation of real-life events. Or so they’d have you believe…

“It’s all based on truth: like Gangbang At The Old Folks Home on the last record - Michael was working at a pizza place and ran into this situation,” cackles Lexxi, painting quite the picture indeed.

“Every song is like an event for us. On this new album, Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverley Hills) was about me - there was a hooker in Beverley Hills and I really shouldn’t have run into her... the song speaks for itself.

“The title, Lower The Bar, is actually play on words. Satchel - who is the man with the brains in this band - thought it meant lowering a bar so short people can drink. But it turns out it can mean so much more than that!”

He might have the diva hairstyle, but Lexxi is certainly no diva when it comes to gear. The Steel Panther bassist is open about having little in the way of loyalties when it comes to the instrument in his hands - though more often than not, it’s a Kramer waiting for him on racks around the world…

“I like it because it’s long and lean, like me!” grins Lexxi.

“Because I don’t really eat, and if I have to, I just throw up after. It’s so light, I can spin the thing around with it getting in the way much. I also have this Nikki Sixx bass, but it’s way too heavy for me.

“Being in a metal band you have to land on your feet, and your instruments have to be the same way. Right now it’s Kramer, but if people start making lighter ones, I’ll switch my endorsement to whatever looks coolest.”

Here the bassist gives his five tips to musical elevation. Well, at least in his own definition of the term…

Lower The Bar is out now.

Don't Miss

Steel Panther's Stix Zadinia: my 10 essential drum albums

Steel Panther's 10 steps to heavy metal glory