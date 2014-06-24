Steel Panther's 10 steps to heavy metal glory

“I remember thinking I had to play fast all the time. Then I thought, 'In my car, do I put on Back In Back or Rising Force by Yngwie Malmsteen?

“It’s always Back In Black, because it rocks and it’s simple. Music is all about the tunes. Get a metronome. Do not neglect the metronome – that is very important. Never go faster than what you can do clean, because it’ll be hard to get out of the habit. You’ll start to get sloppy.

“It’s more fun to listen to someone playing slow and articulating it well than listening to someone playing fast for no reason. It’s fun to play fast, it’s fun to shred, but the older I get, the more I realise that it’s better to do that in short bursts every once in a while. The slower it is, the easier it is for the average listener to digest.

“With lead guitar, you can play a lot of notes in a short space of time, and a lot of it sounds exactly the same to a lot of listeners. It’s all about melodies and hooks. Think about it as if you’re singing what you’re playing; that is a good way to slow you down.”