Andy Bell talks returning to Ride and his Rickenbacker'd rig

Andy Bell tells us about returning to his guitar roots after Beady Eye and Oasis with Ride’s 2015 reunion...

Back in the early 90s, it seemed that youthful Oxford four-piece Ride had a huge future ahead of them and were on course to become one of indie’s big hopes for the new decade.

The group’s early sound was dominated by the oft-ethereal effects-heavy attack of Andy Bell and Mark Gardener’s guitars, ingeniously fused with their hook-laden 60s vocal melodies and the solid grooves of drummer Loz Colbert and bassist Steve Queralt.

Along with the likes of Slowdive, Chapterhouse, Moose and Lush, Ride were lumped into the ‘shoegazing’ scene by the British music press, who invented the term for non-confrontational bands that spent a fair amount of time staring at the floor and/or their pedalboards during gigs.

In recent years, shoegaze has of course once again come into common (although decidedly more positive!) parlance, with contemporary acts citing Ride and others of that era as an important influence.

Ride’s first two classic albums, Nowhere (1990) and Going Blank Again (1992) on Creation Records, peaked at number 11 and five respectively in the UK charts. But, after two more conventionally rock records, the guys sadly parted ways in 1995, with Andy going on to form Hurricane #1, before joining Oasis on bass and then moving back to guitar in Beady Eye with Gem Archer and Liam Gallagher in 2009.

However, in November 2014 it was announced that Ride were to reform after 20 years apart. The first tour, in April and May of this year, met with rapturous receptions and critical acclaim. Now their next batch of dates are eagerly anticipated by fans both old and new alike.

We catch up with Bell to find out all about the reunion and the Ride tones of the past and present…

