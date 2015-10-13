Ride's Andy Bell: my top 5 tips for guitarists

For over 25 years, Andy Bell has been captivating indie-rock fans the world over with his top-notch effects-driven guitar-playing and enviable knack for writing killer tunes.

As a decade-long member of Oasis, Bell spent the majority of his time playing bass, but he also penned a handful of songs across the band’s final three studio albums, as well as contributing the odd dash of rhythm guitar.

When Oasis disbanded in 2009 and morphed into Beady Eye (minus Noel Gallagher), Bell once again picked up the six-string and assumed shared songwriting duties.

However, when Liam Gallagher called time on Beady Eye at the end of October 2014, it proved the perfect catalyst to reunite Ride, the hugely influential Oxford shoegaze band that Andy had formed with Mark Gardener back in 1988.

Since playing their first reunion show back in April, Ride have toured extensively across the UK, Europe and US and will be back gigging on home soil until the end of October.

Before taking MusicRadar’s readership through his top five tips for guitar playing and songwriting, Bell reflects on how the reformed four-piece have been gradually varying their set lists from show to show and digging into increasingly elongated jams.

“In the beginning of this reunion, the setlist wrote itself, because we knew we had an hour and 15 minutes and there was an A-list of songs that we just couldn’t miss out,” explains Andy.

“But we also made a B-list and a C-list of obscure ones going right down to a Q-list or something! One thing we’ve been doing since the start is that whenever we've got a soundcheck, we’ll try something different and try and fit something new in.

“We started changing up a song every gig and, for example, doing a song that we knew hadn’t been played in that country before. We’ve also had a couple of goes playing the song Nowhere, which is very freeform. We played it in Amsterdam – naturally – and then we played it in San Diego at this weird outdoor gig by the sea by a marina.

“It was an incredibly beautiful setting and it felt right and so we ended up doing a really chilled version for about 20 minutes and it eased us into the set. There should really be a live album of versions of Nowhere by the end of the tour, each in a different exotic location and each different every time!”

Ride UK tour

O2 Academy, Brixton (14 October); O2 Academy, Liverpool (15 October); Anson Rooms, Bristol (17 October); O2 Academy, Newcastle (18 October); Corn Exchange, Edinburgh (19 October); Rock City, Nottingham (21 October); Institute, Birmingham (22 October)

In addition, Ride’s landmark 1990 debut album Nowhere is being re-issued as the expanded Nowhere25 package on November 6th. It includes a DVD of their March 1991 Town & Country Club show.