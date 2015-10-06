Ride's Andy Bell: the 10 records that changed my life

On 5 April 2015, Ride – the highly-influential indie rock outfit Andy Bell started with Mark Gardener, Loz Colbert and Steve Queralt back in 1988 – played their first gig for two decades.

Since that initial Oxford reunion, packed houses and rave reviews have followed the shoegaze innovators wherever they’ve stepped on the stage and – as their forthcoming UK tour readies to kick off – anticipation is, once again, sky high.

Before Ride hit the road, guitarist Andy Bell shares 10 albums that shaped his playing and the band's sound.

Ride UK tour

O2 Academy, Leeds (11 October); UEA, Norwich (12 October);O2 Academy, Brixton (14 October); O2 Academy, Liverpool (15 October); Anson Rooms, Bristol (17 October); O2 Academy, Newcastle (18 October); Corn Exchange, Edinburgh (19 October); Rock City, Nottingham (21 October); Institute, Birmingham (22 October)

In addition, Ride’s landmark 1990 debut album Nowhere is being re-issued as the expanded Nowhere25 package onNovember 6th. It includes a DVD of their March 1991 Town & Country Club show.