IK Multimedia have gone mad with amp modeling discounts this Black Friday - get 75% off the Amplitube 5/Tonex bundle

In an astounding Black Friday guitar deal, IK Multimedia has made its two biggest platforms more affordable than ever, with a fantastic $500 discount on the premium iterations of both Tonex and AmpliTube 5. IK Multimedia’s audio software tools are the platonic ideal for the exploratory musician. The software encourages experimentation – and produces absurdly high-quality results as your reward.

If you’ve spent any time messing around with amp emulation plugins in your DAW , you’ll have discovered just how impressive amp modeling is nowadays. Giants of the field, like Kemper and Fractal Audio, loom large over professional session musician pedalboards ; for guitarists and producers big and small, software solutions like IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube and Tonex are at once arresting and affordable.

If you’ve not immersed yourself fully in the potential of digital modelers, IK Multimedia has thrown you a Black Friday bone like no other; you can pick up two world-class guitar-gear emulation systems for three times less than the price of one. If that's not enough to convince you, just remember AmpliTube is as popular with Slash as it is with the average guitarist recording at home.

IK Multimedia Max Bundle: was US$599.98 now US$99.99 at IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 Max v2 and Tonex Max are birds of a feather. Both are software ecosystems with fathoms of depth to them, and both offer ultimate access to their incredible digital representations of real amps, pedals, cabs, and more. AmpliTube 5 is the home producer’s dream, letting you create virtual guitar rigs from scratch; Tonex uses AI modeling to replicate specific tones to a tee. This Black Friday, IK Multimedia is offering the Max versions of both for $99 – that’s $500, or 83%, less than their total full price, and a bargain you’ll probably regret missing.

While having two separate options for amp emulation might seem like overkill, AmpliTube and Tonex overlap one another in some hugely useful ways. Tonex is the newer of the two, and we praised it in our Tonex software review for its use of machine learning to reverse-engineer recordings of existing amps or guitar set-ups, in order to create damn-near perfect “Tone Model” algorithms of the same equipment.

A comprehensive digital guitar-rig modeler that uses meticulously coded sims of quintessential amps and pedals, we gave a full 5 stars out of five in our Amplitube 5 review. AmpliTube 5 Max v2 is the juiced version, which gives you the keys to thousands of factory and user presets – including a heady number of world-famous amps. Tonex Max is itself juiced, with thousands more Tone Models to choose from (as well as the option to immortalize your own rig into a Tone Model).

With both apps at your disposal, you can achieve practically everything guitar ‘in the box’ – apart from actually playing the thing. With a little extra investment in a Tonex pedal , you can even take your precious Tone Models out to shows with you! This Black Friday bundle is more than an opportunity to grab at multitudes of new guitar patches to play through; it’s an opportunity to get serious about sculpting your tone for the studio and live performance, without spending thousands on vintage amps in the process.

