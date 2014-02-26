Basic right hand bass technique

BASS EXPO 2014: In this lesson, we'll be looking at some of the common right-hand techniques you'll be using as a bass player, more specifically, fingerstyle and plectrum.

Throughout this video series, tutor Matt Mead is playing a Cort Artisan B4 20th bass guitar through a Hartke Kickback 15 combo amp.

An experienced bassist and teacher, Mead is currently playing bass guitar with fast-rising UK rockers Empire.