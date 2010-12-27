The Year In Drums

The drumming community saw in 2010 in a state of shock and mourning after the death of Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan. The Avenged Sevenfold sticksman died on 28 December 2009, and his death would go on to be one of the enduring memories of 2010.

With the year just 13 days old another drumming great left us. This time it was percussion legend Ed Thigpen, who died aged 79.

As the year got into its swing we were able to enjoy some good news as well as bad, with a trio of much-loved sticksmen returning to the fold.

First up, we spoke to Tommy Lee all about his latest project (the ever-so-slightly bizarre new Methods of Mayhem record), while Jason Bonham returned to the fold with the formation of supergroup Black Country Communion and electro wizard Craig Blundell left us in awe with the release of his latest album under the Dr Oktopus guise.