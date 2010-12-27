The Year In Drums
2010 was a hell of a year for drumming, with passings of several well-loved sticksmen, the return of a host of drum gods and, of course, we celebrated our 25th birthday. Here, we look back at the key moments of the year.
The drumming community saw in 2010 in a state of shock and mourning after the death of Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan. The Avenged Sevenfold sticksman died on 28 December 2009, and his death would go on to be one of the enduring memories of 2010.
With the year just 13 days old another drumming great left us. This time it was percussion legend Ed Thigpen, who died aged 79.
As the year got into its swing we were able to enjoy some good news as well as bad, with a trio of much-loved sticksmen returning to the fold.
First up, we spoke to Tommy Lee all about his latest project (the ever-so-slightly bizarre new Methods of Mayhem record), while Jason Bonham returned to the fold with the formation of supergroup Black Country Communion and electro wizard Craig Blundell left us in awe with the release of his latest album under the Dr Oktopus guise.
On to February and if the month taught us anything it’s that drummers are every bit the culinary experts. First off we had the news that Vinnie Paul would be releasing a cookbook. Then, Airbourne’s Ryan O’Keeffe told the world of his love for Gregg’s pasties.
Aside from those bombshells, there was a real treat as Thomas Lang delivered a new album from his Stork project (see what we did there?). We loved it then and we still love it now.
As the month drew to a close, a cold early spring morning was warmed up for the Rhythm team when we received some simply amazing photos from Pete Lockett. Pete had just been on a trip to India, and judging by these shots, he was fairly well received.
Into March and another shock as Travis Smith left Trivium, being replaced by Nick Augusto. We quickly caught up with Nick to find out how the switch came about.
There was also movement in the trade side of the industry, with iconic guitar brand Marshall taking steps into the drum world by taking over Natal.
Meanwhile, Yamaha wowed us yet again with its latest electronic kit offering, and Gavin Harrison left us equally open-mouthed with a fantastic clinic performance.
After all of that intense, yet superb, drum goodness we needed some light relief. Step forward Mr Grohl. FRESH POTS!
April was, fittingly, filled with moments that left us wondering if we’d been taken for fools. We had news come through that Chad Smith had teamed up with Dick Van Dyke to produce a rap nursery rhyme album (every bit as odd as it sounds, check out the clip to see what we mean)
We then found out that former Korn drummer had quit drumming to open a restaurant and then stumbled across Carl Palmer’s drum kit on eBay (complete with promise that Carl would deliver it in person!)
Perhaps the only believable piece of news of the month was when Gary Powell told us that The Libertines would be reforming for a handful of huge festival shows. And even that was stretching the imagination a little…