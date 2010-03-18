Yamaha announces new electronic kit

Yamaha has today unveiled the latest addition to its electronic kit range.

The DTX550K is billed as the first mid-priced model to feature the company´s DTX-PAD Textured Cellular Silicone Head technology.

Built around a 10” DTX-PAD snare, the kit aims to offer drummers high levels of dynamic feel and control.

The kit also includes an in-built suspension dampening system which absorbs energy from the hands and wrists, making playing all the more comfortable.

Natural rebound tom heads, compact pads and flexible three zone playability are all also included in the DTX550K.

For more information head to http://uk.yamaha.com