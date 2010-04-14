Chad Smith records with Dick Van Dyke

After stumbling across a clip of Rick Astley drumming along to Blur´s ‘Song 2´ yesterday, we felt confident we´d found the oddest video of the week.

That was until we found this gem.

It turns out Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has teamed up with Dick Van Dyke to record children´s album The Rhythm Train.

Even better, said record contains the Mary Poppins star busting out his rap skills, something which Chad has been lending a hand with.

Chad said: “I am certainly no rapper but I helped guide Dick with it the first day. It was pretty funny.”

You can catch a glimpse of the so wrong it´s right collaboration below.