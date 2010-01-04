Avenged Sevenfold's 'The Rev' dies, aged 28

Rhythm is sad to report the unexpected passing of Avenged Sevenfold's talented drummer James 'The Rev' Sullivan. He was found dead at his home on Monday 28 December. He was 28 years old. Reports suggest Sullivan died of 'natural causes'.









Shortly after the news broke Sullivan's bandmates posted the following statement at www.avengedsevenfold.com



"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we tell you of the passing today of Jimmy 'The Rev' Sullivan. Jimmy was not only one of the world's best drummers, but more importantly, he was our best friend and brother. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jimmy's family and we hope that you will respect their privacy during this difficult time."



We are big fans of The Rev in the Rhythm office. Check out the vid below to see why.









More news as we get it.