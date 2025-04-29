"Live right up to the last breath and stay positive about the world, your family and the environment you live in": The Alarm’s Mike Peters has died aged 66

News
By published

The frontman of the famous rockers had been living with blood cancer for 30 years

Mike Peters
(Image credit: Getty Images/Al Pereira)

Mike Peters, the guitarist and vocalist with Welsh rock band The Alarm has died. The frontman had been suffering with multiple forms of blood cancer for the past 30 years and had dedicated himself in that time to raising awareness and funds to help those suffering similar illnesses.

Peters was awarded the MBE in 2019 in recognition of his services to cancer charities.

After seeing The Sex Pistols play at a gig in Chester in 1977, Peters, then working in a local supermarket, was inspired to form his own band. His band, The Toilets, were formed that same year. However, following multiple changes in line-up, including the appointment of Dave Sharp on guitar, the band was renamed, becoming the more conventional, US-rock inspired The Alarm in 1981.

The band’s biggest breakthrough came in 1983 when they were asked to support the similarly anthemic U2 on their breakout 1983 US tour. Following the gigs the band earned fans on both sides of the Atlantic producing their debut album Declaration in 1984, bearing their biggest hit, Sixty Eight Guns.

Subsequently, the band would also play support for the likes of Queen, Bob Dylan and U2 for a second time and have notched up five million album sales and had 16 UK Top 50 singles.

Despite international success, Peters still lived in North Wales with Jules, his wife of 39 years, and their sons Dylan, 20 and Evan, 18. Peters would quit The Alarm in 1991, instead working alongside his wife Jules in The Poets Of Justice.

However, he reformed The Alarm in 2000 and became the lead singer for Big Country for two years, in 2011.

Peters was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1995 and at the end of 2005 was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, which returned in 2015 before he went into remission.

He co-founded the Love Hope Strength Foundation with his wife, publicising the cause and recruiting potential bone marrow donors at their gigs.

In 2007, Peters and fellow musicians trekked the Himalayas and more, including climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to play the "world's highest gig”, watched by 3m online to raise funds for cancer charities.

In March 2018, the band’s German tour was postponed due to a reaction to his medication and in 2025 it was confirmed that his Richter syndrome lymphoma had returned.

Speaking to Guitar World in 2018, Peters said that his: “simple message" was "to stay alive and appreciate every second you've got".

"Live right up to the last breath and stay positive about the world, your family and the environment you live in."

Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment, tech and home brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of music, videogames, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. He’s the ex-Editor of Future Music and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Computer Music and more. He renovates property and writes for MusicRadar.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“You do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life": Gene Simmons explains why he’s charging fans $12,000 to be a roadie for a day

Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”

“You do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life": Gene Simmons explains why he’s charging fans $12,000 to be a roadie for a day
See more latest
Most Popular
Gene Simmons
“You do have to pay premium numbers. That's just life": Gene Simmons explains why he’s charging fans $12,000 to be a roadie for a day
Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at The Fox Theatre on February 12, 2013 in Oakland, California
Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”
Taylor Swift and Imogen Heap
“What I learned, I suppose, is just she's very good in the studio, and she knows what works”: Imogen Heap on Taylor Swift's "extremely efficient" songwriting and recording process
Moby
“I want you to just dive in, use the music, and see what happens”: Moby makes 500 instrumental tracks available for free as he relaunches Mobygratis sound library
Mark Knopfler and Sting at Live Aid
“I remember thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I could ask Sting to sing that line?’ Suddenly someone said: ‘Sting’s here on holiday! He’s on the beach!’” How Mark Knopfler got lucky with Money For Nothing
trevor horn spitfire audio jupiter
“Do something with it. Mangle it. You have to be ruthlessly objective": Trevor Horn on his sampling and drum machine production mindset
splice
Splice acquires Spitfire Audio in rumoured $50m deal
Cherry Audio Yellowjacket
Cherry Audio at Producer Week 2025: Meet the Yellowjacket synthesizer - An entirely new breed
Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees revealed: The White Stripes, Outkast and Soundgarden make the cut, but Oasis, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes miss out
Sonible
Sonible at Producer Week 2025: From EQing and de-essing to limiting and beyond: Discover intelligent processing for smooth mixing workflows