‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight’: Michael Bolton confirms he has incurable brain cancer

Sad news from the US, where it’s been revealed that MOR soul star Michael Bolton has an incurable form of brain cancer.

Bolton, who had a string of hits in the 1990s, had emergency surgery on a tumour in late 2023 and again in early 2024 when he developed an infection. He completed chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment last autumn and has chosen not to receive a prognosis. In an interview with People, he has said he is adjusting to “a reality of mortality”.

The singer has confirmed he is suffering from Glioblastoma, which is the most aggressive form of brain and spinal cord cancer. The average survival time for people who get treatment is 15 months after diagnosis, according to the Glioblastoma Foundation, compared with three to six months for those who do not.

“Succumbing to the challenge is not an option,” Bolton told People. “You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

Bolton first talked about his surgery back in 2024 when he announced he was taking a “temporary” break from touring in a Facebook post. “It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he said.

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

The 72-year-old singer found fame comparatively late. Though he’s known primarily for hits like How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and Steel Bars (and of course, that much-mocked trademark mullet), Bolton actually started out as a rock vocalist. He was in a band called Blackjack that released two albums in the late 70s and once opened for Ozzy Osbourne. When Blackjack broke up in 1981, he concentrated on songwriting, penning How Am I Supposed To Live Without You for Laura Branigan and I Found Someone, which later became a huge hit for Cher.

Later came his own hits, huge album sales and two US Billboard Number Ones. But though Bolton has confirmed he is nearing the end, he told People he isn’t done yet: “Suddenly a new light has gone on that raises questions, including ‘Am I doing the best that I can do with my time?’”

“I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”