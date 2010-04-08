Carl Palmer kit on eBay

Fancy buying Carl Palmer´s drum kit?

Well, here´s your chance.

A Maplewood Gretsch kit which, according to the eBay listing, has been used by the drum legend during rehearsals for more than 20 years is up for sale.

The kit comes with two 20”x18” bass drums, 12”x9” and 13”x10” rack toms and 14”x14” and 16”x16” floor toms.

We know what you´re thinking. Is it the real deal?

Well, according to the listing - and with time permitting - Carl will deliver the kit personally along with a certificate of authenticity. Can´t say fairer than that.

The bidding is currently at £1,120.

You can check out the listing here. We do hope that boot in the picture was at least cleaned before it was plonked on top of the bass drum shell.