Bonham reveals new band

By

And he's joined by some familiar faces 

Not content with bagging the gig that just about every drummer on the planet wanted when he got behind the kit for the Led Zep reunion, Jason Bonham has recruited a pair of rock maestros for his next project.

The drummer will line up alongside Glenn ‘The Voice of Rock´ Hughes and blues master Joe Bonamassa as part of new band Black Country.

Kevin Shirley will take care of production duties for the trio´s as-yet-untitled album, which is tentatively slated for a release later this year.

Those itching to know what this musical concoction could possibly sound like may get an idea from checking out the videos below - Joe Bonamassa´s ‘Ballad of John Henry´, ‘Soul Mover´ by Glenn Hughes and Jason Bonham guesting on ‘Rock and Roll´ with Chickenfoot. Put them together and what have you got? Only time will tell…