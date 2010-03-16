Video: Dave Grohl’s coffee addiction

Back in Rhythm 174 Dave Grohl told us that juggling Them Crooked Vultures and the Foo Fighters depended on whether he could regulate his coffee intake.

He said: “I just have to figure out how to do it without ending up in the hospital for drinking too much coffee.”

Well, now the Vultures have posted a video showing just how deep Dave´s love for the drink runs, and the wild-eyed delirium that too much of the stuff appears to send him into.

Check it out below, and spend the rest of the day trying to stop yourself from shouting “FRESH POTS!”