Marshall buys Natal

Marshall has moved into the drum world by purchasing Natal.

The iconic guitar brand revealed at Musikmesse 2010 that it has bought the Latin percussion firm from the Music Shipping Company.

Jim Marshall (pictured above) commented that his history as a drummer played a key role in the purchase.

He said: “It seemed only natural to invest in a percussion company, bringing my involvement in drums full circle.

“Natal, like Marshall, is a UK company manufacturing high quality products and has earned itself an impressive heritage."

Paul Marshall, Marshall´s Artist and Customer Liaison Manager, told Rhythm in an exclusive interview: “Natal has its own history. Natal and Marshall shared many stages together in the ‘60s and ‘70s and we are looking to expand the ranges.”

Marshall has already expanded Natal´s product line with the launch of 28 new products at the Frankfurt show.

Craig Glover, Head of Drums at Marshall, revealed more on the firm´s plans.

“Marshall are very keen to produce UK drum products that will be made in the same factory as the amps in Milton Keynes.

“That will follow the tradition of traditional Natal which is fibre glass. The original ‘60s moulds will be used in Milton Keynes and the original aluminium hoops.”

Natal first launched in 1958, creating fibreglass Latin percussion that has been used by the likes of Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Santana.

Rhythm had a front row seat at the official announcement and launch on Wednesday in Frankfurt. You can check out our video of the announcement here, plus a video of Ash Sheenan putting the Natal gear, including a new stave snare, through its paces here.