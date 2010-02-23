Vinnie Paul pens cook book

Just when you thought you knew what Vinnie Paul was all about he´s gone and launched a surprising side project.

The metal maestro has thrown the drumming world a curveball by announcing that he has penned a cookery book.

But, the book´s front cover has cleared up any worries that the Hell Yeah! sticksman is going soft on us.

He told LA Weekly: “It's got a picture of me sitting behind a drum set with a turkey leg in one hand and a chicken leg in another.”

Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul is slated for release later this year.