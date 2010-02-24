Ryan O’Keefe: I’ll swap pasties for beer!

You might presume from Aussie rockers Airbourne´s beer-drenched sound that they love nothing more than partying hard when they get to the UK.

But, drummer Ryan O´Keefe has revealed that for him, Greggs steak bake pasties are a major reason to come to this side of the world.

In a Roadrunner interview, the live wire sticksman urged fans to turn up at gigs with one of the meat-filled pastry treats, saying that those doing so would be offered beer in exchange.

You can catch the whole interview here.

Airbourne return for a UK tour in March.