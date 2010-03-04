Pete Lockett talks about Indian experience

Pete Lockett has given Rhythm the lowdown on his drumming trip to India.

The prolific percussionist headed to the desert villages of Rajasthan in February where he met local musicians.

These included the last remaining family to play large pot drums which are known as Maante.

While in India, Pete headed to the south of the country for a series of solo performances.

He said: “It was an amazing and humbling trip that brought into focus the deep roots of drumming and percussion and our historic relationship with land.”

You can check out some of Pete´s pictures from the trip below.