Why wait for Prime Day when Musician's Friend is slashing $600 off the mighty D'Angelico Excel DC right now?

It won't be long until Prime Day is upon us - June 21/22, to be exact. You'll be sure to find mega Prime Day music deals from Amazon themselves, but other music retailers like to get in on the price-slashing action too. Take Musician's Friend, for example, who are offering a ludicrous $600 off the D'Angelico Excel DC right now - so no need to wait until later in the month to bag yourself a bargain.

D'Angelico guitars have long been a mainstay in the smokey jazz and blues clubs of New York City since they were established in the early 30s. The historic company disappeared for a long time but came crashing back onto the scene in 2011 with a range of Korean-made electric guitars. This newly revived range of instruments took D'Angelico from an old-school builder of jazz archtops to a brand aimed squarely at the contemporary player. This reimagined line of guitars sticks closely to the Art Deco style D'Angelico is famous for while being more affordable and accessible than ever before.

D'Angelico Excel DC: Was $1,699.99, now $1,099.99

Is this the best early Prime Day deal we've found so far? The guys over at Musician's Friend have slashed the price of this stunning hollowbody to only $1,099.99 - that's a mega saving of $600! Two finish options are available at this price, the ever-classy black gloss and the ultra-modern transparent grey, which shows off the flame maple top nicely. View Deal

The D'Angelico Excel DC is the ultimate double-cutaway hollowbody, designed with the contemporary player in mind. The coil tappable Seymour Duncan '59 humbuckers make this an incredibly versatile guitar. Delivering all the PAF tone you could ask for, as well as sparkling single-coil sounds. The 16-inch-wide body and a slim C-shape neck profile make this guitar ridiculously playable, while gold hardware, a stylish 'stairstep tailpiece, and Grover Rotomatic machine heads add to the Art Deco vibe of this beautiful looking guitar.