Who is the best music tech personality of 2019?

YouTube has continued to be a democratising and (predominantly) positive force in music education, entertainment and criticism. This category is about recognising the talent and dedication of the people bringing you that content on a daily basis.

We do a bit of this, too, of course – and we can tell you it takes no small effort. This is your chance then to say thanks and acknowledge the brilliant work of music tech YouTubers. Who do you think is best music tech personality of 2019?

